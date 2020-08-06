Dear Soldier, Thank You for Protecting Us at LOC Border Every Day
I live near LOC in Jammu and Kashmir and know a little better about how these Jawans of our country face the danger.
To all the soldiers risking their lives to protect us, I salute you.
We face firing from the Pakistan side of the border constantly and stay protected only because of the Indian jawans.
When, sometimes, we hear the firings at midnight and are awakened from our sleep, many a times, we think about the state of soldiers at the border and pray that we do not hear of any casualty in the news next morning.
Many of my relatives have served in the army and many of my cousins are serving now. I wish good health and blessings to all the jawans and their families.
Ahead of Independence Day, this year, all we want to tell you is how proud we are of you. The nation is proud of what you do for us.
Thank you.
Jai Hind.
