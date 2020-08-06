Dear Soldier, Thank You for Protecting Us at LOC Border Every Day

To all the soldiers risking their lives to protect us, I salute you.

I live near the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir and know a little better about how these jawans of our country face danger everyday.

We face firing from the Pakistan side of the border constantly and stay protected only because of the Indian jawans.

When, sometimes, we hear the firings at midnight and are awakened from our sleep, many a times, we think about the state of soldiers at the border and pray that we do not hear of any casualty in the news next morning.