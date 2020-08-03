Dear Soldier, Our Lives Bear No Turmoil Because of Your Toil

With persistent courage to stand in the battlefield, our jawaans’ fearless attitude, relentless vigour and ability to withstand impossible challenges is worthy of respect. A sandesh, written to our valiant soldiers who are away from their loved ones, could give them comfort in these trying times. It serves as a reminder that citizens celebrate them and stand in solidarity with them.

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint is asking citizens to write and record their sandesh to a soldier – a token of appreciation for the soldiers who devote their lives to selfless duty for the nation.

Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating this courage.