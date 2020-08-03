Dear Soldier, Our Lives Bear No Turmoil Because of Your Toil

With persistent courage to stand in the battlefield, our jawaans’ fearless attitude, relentless vigour and ability to withstand impossible challenges is worthy of respect. A sandesh, written to our valiant soldiers who are away from their loved ones, could give them comfort in these trying times. It serves as a reminder that citizens celebrate them and stand in solidarity with them.

On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint is asking citizens to write and record their sandesh to a soldier – a token of appreciation for the soldiers who devote their lives to selfless duty for the nation.

Citizens from various cities have sent their sandesh, expressing their gratitude to the armed forces, to soldiers they had never met or even seen; appreciating this courage.

Dith Pavan Kalyan from Andhra Pradesh writes, “Your incredible selflessness and devotional duty helps us lead normal lives. We adore you, dear soldier, and keep your family in our prayers.”

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

In his sandesh Lokeshwar Keisham from Manipur says, “Words fall short and can’t even describe half the person you are! Your bravery is remarkable, unparalleled and cannot be put to words.”

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

MP Rahil Abdullah from Kerala thanks the mothers who bore brave patriots for the country and pays homage to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives to serve it.

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Shujhath Binny from Ladakh pens down heartfelt condolences to the soldiers who lost their lives in the war and prays their souls rest in peace.

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

In his sandesh, Shadman Shaidai from Bihar perceives all soldiers as his family and thanks them for their care and protection.

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Richa Soni from Rajasthan writes, “You sacrifice the world, and I can’t even imagine the conditions you live in. Thank you so much for protecting the nation. I wish for your long lives and salute your bravery.”

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)

Bhargabi Sahoo writes a compassionate message for all the soldiers.

(Photo: Diya Narag/The Quint)
