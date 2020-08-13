Dear Soldier, We Are Very Grateful For You: Cricketer Suresh Raina
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
Dear Soldier,
On this Independence Day, I just want to express once again as to how grateful I am, and how grateful the whole country is for our brave soldiers.
You fight at the borders and make sacrifices for all of us.
My salute to you my brothers, my sisters, you are the real heroes!
Stay safe, take care. Lots of love.
Jai Hind.
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina sends his sandesh to a soldier on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
