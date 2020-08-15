Dear Solider, We Will Not Let Your Sacrifice Go in Vain
On this very happy Independence day, your contribution to this nation could be seen on social media.
In his sandesh to a solider, Athithya SP from Tamil Nadu, about how the sacrifices of the jawans are not just appreciated but also, that they do not go in vain.
He writes, “We all are there to respect your sacrifice to this country and sure will try to do something proud for this nation, making your sacrifice a meaningful one.”
