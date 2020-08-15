Dear Soldier, You Inspire Me To Work Harder Through Ups & Downs
Anshika from Punjab sends her sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
I want to thank you soldier who protects us every time, under all circumstances. You are the one who keeps us safe and sound, guarding us day and night.
I cannot even imagine India without my brave soldiers. You are the one who gives me inspiration to work hard through all ups and downs, to reach my goals and fulfill my dreams.
Everyone likes to spend time with their family, but you are the one who leaves their family for months on end, just for our protection.
This is the least of your struggles, you often even sacrifice your life without thinking twice. Whenever I read the news about any martyr, my eyes well up with tears and I wonder what we did to deserve brave hearts like you!
If I would be given any superpower I would use it to eradicate all your difficulties and cease all wars in the world. Thank you, soldier and wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!
Jai Hind.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.