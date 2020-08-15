Dear Soldier, You Inspire Me To Work Harder Through Ups & Downs

Everyone likes to spend time with their family, but you are the one who leaves their family for months on end, just for our protection.

This is the least of your struggles, you often even sacrifice your life without thinking twice. Whenever I read the news about any martyr, my eyes well up with tears and I wonder what we did to deserve brave hearts like you!

If I would be given any superpower I would use it to eradicate all your difficulties and cease all wars in the world. Thank you, soldier and wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind.