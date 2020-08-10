Dear Soldier, I Look at You With Awe
Anjana Jaya Prakash from Kerala sends her sandesh to a soldier
Dear Soldier,
First of all, I would like to salute you for your immense efforts in safeguarding our country and its citizens. I am sorry in advance because this letter is going to be a long one. I belong to Kerala and my father used to serve as a doctor in the army. I’ve always had huge respect for our soldiers and fascination towards the profession. Like my father, I also wanted to serve our country in the armed forces, but unfortunately my health and physique prohibit me from fulfilling this dream.
I watch soldiers in awe, with pride and goosebumps.
I will remember you and your hard work everyday and pray for your safety. I will forever be proud of you. I know you have the courage to face every battle, yet I pray that peace prevails over war. Martyrdom is both a terrible loss and a source of pride for the country. I wish you get to meet your family and friends as soon as possible. I desire to get the chance to serve the army sometime in the future.
Thank you and a big salute to you once again!
Vande Mataram!
Anjana Jaya Prakash
Alappuzha, Kerala
