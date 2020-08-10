Dear Soldier, I Look at You With Awe

Dear Soldier,

First of all, I would like to salute you for your immense efforts in safeguarding our country and its citizens. I am sorry in advance because this letter is going to be a long one. I belong to Kerala and my father used to serve as a doctor in the army. I’ve always had huge respect for our soldiers and fascination towards the profession. Like my father, I also wanted to serve our country in the armed forces, but unfortunately my health and physique prohibit me from fulfilling this dream.

I watch soldiers in awe, with pride and goosebumps.