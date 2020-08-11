Dear Soldier, I Owe You My Safety: Actor Angad Bedi’s Sandesh
Actor Angad Bedi sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
Actor Angad Bedi, who will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, records an emotional sandesh for the jawans guarding our borders:
“Dear Soldier,
If we are safe today, it is because of you. We are able to get a peaceful night’s sleep because of your hardwork and sacrifices.
I would like to thank you my dear friend, my brother, and my countryman. It is because of you that I am here safe and sound.
Jai Hind.”
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
