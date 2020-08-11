Dear Soldier, I Owe You My Safety: Actor Angad Bedi’s Sandesh

Actor Angad Bedi sends his sandesh to a soldier.

The Quint
Updated11 Aug 2020, 01:51 PM IST
My Report
1 min read

Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani

Actor Angad Bedi, who will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, records an emotional sandesh for the jawans guarding our borders:

“Dear Soldier,

If we are safe today, it is because of you. We are able to get a peaceful night’s sleep because of your hardwork and sacrifices.

I would like to thank you my dear friend, my brother, and my countryman. It is because of you that I am here safe and sound.

Jai Hind.”

Also Read
Read Last Messages From Galwan & Send Your Sandesh to a Soldier

This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.

Dear Soldier, I Owe You My Safety: Actor Angad Bedi’s Sandesh

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 11 Aug 2020, 01:10 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!