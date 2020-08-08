Dear Soldier, I Wish I Was A Braveheart Like You
Dear Soldier,
I wish I was a braveheart like you; loyal, reliable, with a pure soul. You have dedicated your life to protecting people you don’t know personally and yet you perform your duty so devotedly.
As I sit in my drawing room watching TV, I think about how we take the armed forces for granted and how your service might look easy but takes a lot of courage we do not recognize.
You too could have a normal life but you choose to be a soldier, a fighter and a warrior selflessly. You are my real hero, and I just want to say you make India proud!
Jai Hind!
Anchit Pandey,
Jamshedpur.
