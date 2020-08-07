Dear Soldier, You Are Immortalised In Our Hearts Forever
Aman Sharma From Himachal Pradesh sends his sandesh to a soldier
Dear Soldier,
As I type this letter sitting in my comfortable bed, I can’t imagine your plight standing at the border tirelessly. No amount of gratitude will suffice for your courage and sacrifice. I don’t even know how to thank you but all I can say is that I’m indebted to you, and won’t be able to repay you in my whole lifetime. I remember requesting my parents to buy me an army uniform, but at that time I didn’t know the dedication and honour required to be serving in the line of duty.
When I was a child I wanted to be a soldier because your gun always fascinated me but little did I know how fearless you need to be to hold a gun. I’ve seen superheroes saving cities from invasions and apocalypses in movies but now I know what a superhero looks like.
The one who protects the borders and gives up his life for his nation is the real superhero. If you think that people will forget you then I want you to know that you are immortal, you never die but live in our hearts forever. Thank you for your patriotism and selflessness. God bless you and thank you so much for choosing to defend our great nation!
Jai Hind!
Aman Sharma
Sarkaghat, Himachal Pradesh.
