Dear Soldier, I Pledge to Never Take You For Granted

Dear Soldier,

We can never be ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). We have always been and will continue to be dependent on brave souls like you, who put their lives at stake for our security and serenity.

We will never be able to thank you enough for protecting the entire nation. In fact, you make us live our lives so normally that we tend to forget that your perennial existence and fight is against the biggest risks and threats our nation is prone to. Salute to you from all our hearts.

As a mark of respect, citizens should pledge to act as responsible citizens. We pledge to never take you for granted, even during our safe and sound sleep which we owe to you.

Jai Hind.