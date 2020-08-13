Dear Soldier, May God Grant You the Highest Place in Heaven

Dear Soldier,

It is because of your supreme sacrifice that we live carefree, peaceful and comfortable lives. No words can suffice to praise your contribution to this nation and our society.

No words can truly convey the debt we owe you and the gratitude we feel as fellow citizens and fellow countrymen! May God grant you the highest place in heaven and the most royal throne, if there is any. You deserve the most dignified and respectable position in the world and more.

A humble tribute from my side. Jai Hind.