Dear Soldier, May God Grant You the Highest Place in Heaven
Aditya Dubey from Rajasthan sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
It is because of your supreme sacrifice that we live carefree, peaceful and comfortable lives. No words can suffice to praise your contribution to this nation and our society.
No words can truly convey the debt we owe you and the gratitude we feel as fellow citizens and fellow countrymen! May God grant you the highest place in heaven and the most royal throne, if there is any. You deserve the most dignified and respectable position in the world and more.
A humble tribute from my side. Jai Hind.
Aditya Dubey
Alwar, Rajasthan
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.