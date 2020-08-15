‘Dear Soldier, Thanks For Keeping Us Safe’: Actor Bobby Deol

“Hats off to all these people who are there protecting our country,” says Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol
Updated15 Aug 2020, 06:29 AM IST
My Report
1 min read

Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani

Dear Soldier,

Hats off to all these people who are there protecting our country.

We are so blessed to have you all out there, keeping our lives safe and peaceful.

Thanks to you, and I wish you all the love and Happy 15 August to all of you, you deserve it the most.

Thank you so much,

Jai Hind.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, known for his movies, ‘Soldier,’ ‘Ajnabee’ and his recent movie on Netflix ‘Class of ‘83’, has sent his sandesh to a soldier.

This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.

‘Dear Soldier, Thanks For Keeping Us Safe’: Actor Bobby Deol
(Illustration: The Quint)

Published: 15 Aug 2020, 06:27 AM IST

