‘Dear Soldier, We Salute Your Courage And Valour’: Actor Amid Sadh

“Kandho se milte hain kandhe,

kadmo se kadam milte hai, hum chalte hain jab aise,

toh dil duhsman ke hilte hai.

On this beautiful day of 15 August, Happy Independence Day to everyone, especially to all the soldiers of this country. To the entire Armed Forces on behalf of this entire nation and myself.

We thank you, salute you for your courage, valour and strength and the sacrifices you make for us.

The country owes us nothing, we owe everything to the country.

Jai Hind!”