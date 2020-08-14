‘Dear Soldier, We Salute Your Courage And Valour’: Actor Amid Sadh
“Hum chalte hain jab aise,toh dil duhsman ke hilte hai,” sang Amit Sadh.
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
“Kandho se milte hain kandhe,
kadmo se kadam milte hai, hum chalte hain jab aise,
toh dil duhsman ke hilte hai.
On this beautiful day of 15 August, Happy Independence Day to everyone, especially to all the soldiers of this country. To the entire Armed Forces on behalf of this entire nation and myself.
We thank you, salute you for your courage, valour and strength and the sacrifices you make for us.
The country owes us nothing, we owe everything to the country.
Jai Hind!”
Known for his roles in noted Bollywood movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Sultan’ and the recent series ‘Breathe,’ actor Amit Sadh has sent a message for Indian soliders ahead of the 74th Independence day.
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.