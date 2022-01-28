I Understand Why Students are Protesting, I Gave RRB-NTPC Exam and Didn't Clear

The railway hasn’t declared exactly how many candidates per seat has be selected in CBT state 1 for stage 2 because one candidate has been selected in various categories. This has shown doors to over 3.5 lakh candidates like me.

Imagine the level of insensitivity shown by the Railway Board towards us. I had to wait for three years just to get the result for stage 1 exam. For me, after waiting for three years, I got to know that I have not been selected.

As a student, I understand what I am going through and that is why my fellow candidates are protesting on the streets of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Though now RRB has formed a committee to review the results but just think about the numbers of years RRB has taken away from us just to conduct an exam.