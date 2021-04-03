Netas, When Will We Get Our Integrated Bus Stand in Trichy?

At Trichy, the yet-to-be-built integrated bus stand is again making headlines this election season. Netas from various political parties have over the years promised to build the bus stand, but three decades later, it has not materialised.

The promises of the elected representative of the AIADMK government to build an integrated bus stand at Navalpattu, which is situated about 15 km away from the city at Trichy-Pudukottai Highway, have seen no progress.