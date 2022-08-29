Noida Twin Towers: 'Debris Fallen on boundary Walls, Not Much Damage to Society'

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

Video Editor: Pawan Kumar

After the blast at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August, Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A have now turned into a huge pile of debris.

Neighbouring residents, who were asked to evacuate their homes, have now started to come back.

I, a resident of ATS Greens Village, that is adjacent to the twin towers, returned home on Sunday night. The implosion led to the debris falling in the premises of our society.