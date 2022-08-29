Noida Twin Towers: 'Debris Fallen on boundary Walls, Not Much Damage to Society'
As we walked into the area where the boundary wall had been breached, we saw a massive amount of debris.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
After the blast at 2:30 pm on Sunday, 28 August, Supertech Twin Towers in Noida's Sector 93A have now turned into a huge pile of debris.
Neighbouring residents, who were asked to evacuate their homes, have now started to come back.
I, a resident of ATS Greens Village, that is adjacent to the twin towers, returned home on Sunday night. The implosion led to the debris falling in the premises of our society.
As we walked into the area where the boundary wall had been breached, we saw a massive amount of debris. It felt like the top three floors of the twin towers did not turn into debris and they fell down as is.
For the residents, living here on this stretch, coming back and parking their cars will take some time.
Before leaving our houses, we had to cover our balaconies, disconnect all electronic appliances, and lock all the doors tightly before leaving.
Ritu Sharma, another resident of ATS Greens Village, entered her house at 9 pm and there was no damage to her flat.
I am an ATS resident. I have just got home. I see the home is quite neat and clean. Not a spec of dust around but there is a lot of dust outside. Nearly an inch of dust here. We are cleaning up. But no damage to home.Ritu Sharma, Resident (ATS Greens Village)
Apart from minor glass cracks, the society is completely safe, and we have heaved a sigh of relief now.
(Vaishali Sood is a resident of ATS Greens Village and a Quint employee. She is a resident of ATS Greens Village, a housing society adjacent to the demolition site. Ritu Sharma is also a resident of ATS Greens Village. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from my-report
Topics: Noida Demolition Supertech demolition
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.