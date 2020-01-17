Dear India, This Republic Day, Here’s a Letter For You
Ssshhh!
Are you trying to say something?
Could you please be a little louder?
Yes, you. Don't be afraid, it's okay. You will be heard. In fact, India's glad you are finally speaking up. Think of what makes you angry, happy, sad, and proud about India, and share your feelings on our nation. Don’t forget, it's you and I that make India what it is, so make your voice count.
Sing a song, crack a joke, write a poem – use any medium of expression. Upset over rising food prices? Fuming over stagnant traffic on certain routes? Happy about how united we are in our protests? Worried about the future of the country? Then speak up, because India is listening.
Yaasss! You read it right, India is all eyes and ears. This Republic Day, we at The Quint, bring back our popular campaign – Letter to India. Where we ask you to pen down your thoughts, emotions and feelings for ‘Hindustan’ this Republic Day.
And why not?
It's the day our Constitution was adopted. The Constitution defines our Indian-ness. On our 71st Republic Day, let’s all revive our commitment to the Indian Constitution. Written and signed by us. Bolo direct dil se! India promises to be tolerant and respectful of your views.
Bol ke lab aazad hai tere.
