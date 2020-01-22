Dear India, Do Not Discriminate Based on Religion, Caste or Creed
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Dear India,
I want my country to be more open and accepting of every religion, every caste, every creed, every gender, and every sexual orientation.
Every human being must be treated as a human being, at par with others. There should not be differential treatment based on where they come from or what they do, what they wear or how they act.
These are the values I associate my nation with, and dear India, none of us should falter on these.
Happy Republic Day!
