'Mismanagement, Crowds at My Hyderabad COVID Vaccine Centre, Now Shut'

With government-run COVID-19 centres in Hyderabad witnessing an unprecedented rush, social distancing norms are going for a toss. With the prevalant mismanagement and miscommunication at the centres, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus has become a chaotic task.

I visited the Chandanagar Madhapur CVC vaccination centre in the Rangareddy district thrice: On 12 July, 15 July, and 29 July. The first visit for my own vaccination, while the second for my sister's. The last visit was to check, as a concerned citizen, if the situation had changed.

While on the first two days, crowds were aplenty, on Thursday, 29 July, those waiting outside for their jab told me that the centre had been shut since five days. There was no official around that was answerable for the situation. People were wondering where to go for their second dose.