Mumbai Restaurateur on LPG Shortage: 'Shortened Menu, Cooking Dishes on Oven'

With the shortage of LPG, the obvious solution was to purchase more induction cookers. But using inductions is not the same as LPG. It's not about an uptick in electricity bills; the main issue is the time it takes to prepare a dish on an induction.

Now, every time we take an order, our staff has to inform the guest, "Sir/Ma'am, we are cooking on induction today, so your food might take 5 to 7 minutes longer than usual."

We’ve also had to shorten our menu. We’ve removed several tandoor items which require prolonged use of gas. While we’ve shifted some dishes to the oven, there are certain dishes an oven just can’t replicate. Those items have been made "unavailable" for the moment.