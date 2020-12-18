Despite Complaints, Long Wait for Tiled Road in Punjab’s Kotkapura

I live in Kotkapura, a city in Punjab’s Faridkot district. My residence is in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Sikhan Wala Road since the last 5 years. I wish to highlight the state of this mohalla, where around 100 to 150 houses are situated.

In 2018, sewage lines were laid anew, and a road with cemented tiles was to be made over it. In all other areas near Baba Deep Singh Nagar where the sewerage system was installed, a tiled road has already been laid, sometimes simultaneously. Unfortunately, a few streets, ours included, are still waiting for a tiled road.

The streets and roads of the area are in a worse condition this year. Residents have to cross muddy, waterlogged roads when it rains.