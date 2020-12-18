Despite Complaints, Long Wait for Tiled Road in Punjab’s Kotkapura
Residents have to cross muddy, waterlogged roads when it rains.
I live in Kotkapura, a city in Punjab’s Faridkot district. My residence is in Baba Deep Singh Nagar at Sikhan Wala Road since the last 5 years. I wish to highlight the state of this mohalla, where around 100 to 150 houses are situated.
In 2018, sewage lines were laid anew, and a road with cemented tiles was to be made over it. In all other areas near Baba Deep Singh Nagar where the sewerage system was installed, a tiled road has already been laid, sometimes simultaneously. Unfortunately, a few streets, ours included, are still waiting for a tiled road.
We had made a two written complaints to the municipal council, the latest one in December 2019, that residents had together handed to the SDM of the area.
Every time we try to raise the matter, there is some excuse or another. The officials have stopped taking our calls. I have been regularly tweeting to Government of Punjab’s Twitter handle, asking for an update on the road construction. I was blocked by them.
Everyday, we have to brave the danger of biking through these lanes. The area is accident-prone, with minor accidents like falling from bikes becoming common news.
Even walking on these streets has become a task, especially for the elderly and our children.
Our Municipal Councillor is from the Bharatiya Janta Party, our MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Indian National Congress rules the state. Unfortunately, no one cares! Recently, the municipal councillor visited the area and promised the corporation will start work soon. Residents know better and think this is just an empty promise before the elections.
When will we see a smooth road in or locality?
Municipal Council’s Response to The Quint
Sunita Garg, the Municipal Councillor of the Faridkot district, told The Quint that tiles will be laid in Sikhan Walan Road after one week and the delay is due to sewage lines being put in other areas.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
