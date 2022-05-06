Power Crisis: Lives Affected As Kashmir Gets Only 2 Hrs of Electricity a Day
Kashmir is facing its worst power outage as the country battles coal crisis.
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Puenendru Pritam
Kashmir is facing its worst power outage as the country battles coal crisis. From businesses, industries to health and education, all sectors have been adversely affected.
My friend and I visited these small industries and shops and spoke to the workers there to understand the situation better.
Abdul Rehman, a worker at an oxygen plant, told us, "If electricity is not there even for 15 minutes, we face a production loss of an hour. If it goes away for two hours, we face a loss of four hours. When there is no electricity, we have no other option but to sit and wait."
Arshid Dar, another resident, shares something similar.
"All the industries are suffering, even the private sectors.There are so many people who earn livelihood from their small, private businesses. They are all affected right now. Students have their exams, outage is affecting them as well."Arshid Dar, Local resident
'Only 2 Hours of Electricity a Day'
Arif Rasool, a shop owner, told us that all their work is dependent on electricity and for the last 20 to 25 days, electricity has been there only for two hours a day and they are unable to do any work.
Rasool added, "Authorities must know that we need electricity for our daily work but they are not paying any attention. We appeal to concerned authorities to restore electricity because our livelihood is fully dependent on it."
