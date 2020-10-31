‘Was Insurance Scam Victim, Won’t Rest till I Bring Them to Books’

While insurance frauds are not news, they have been a reality for a long time. Some employees of a company may not just con you and steal your money, but also break your trust. Recently, I have found myself to be a victim of such a fraud by PNB MetLife Insurance company.

The two employees visited my house and took my papers for what was supposed to be a transfer of policy, but they instead surrendered my policy without my knowledge or consent.

The deeper I dug, I realised how they carried out the scam and how this could be so harmful for senior citizens and for the socio-economically disadvantaged if they got trapped in similar scams.