‘Don’t Worry, COVID +ve Dog Parents, We’ll Look After Your Pets’

We started Pet Home Boarding about six years ago in Delhi. My husband, Arun, and I, were boarding one dog at a time in our apartment. Slowly, we developed and we started boarding multiple pets at once because of our love towards dogs.

As the number of COVID cases increased in the city, we understood that the pet owners were unable to take care of their dogs as they were infected and were in panic. We decided to board those pets whose family were affected by COVID.