'School Fee Hike by Kolkata's Sri Aurobindo Institute Unfair on Guardians'

'We proposed the school for a 10% hike and asked to remove Rs 500 healthcare charge. But the school didn't agree.'
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education, in Kolkata's Salt Lake, has increased the school fee for our children by 20% this year. We, parents and guardians of the studying children are not happy about this move of the school, especially in the post-pandemic time when all of us are struggling due to the cut in our earnings.
We have been trying to speak to the school but they are not listening to us.
"After COVID, such a hike is difficult for the parents to bear. So, we requested the school to reduce the hike. Regarding this, we had demonstrated outside the school (16 July) in which the local police did intervene. Police organised a meeting between us and the school administration. School said that a committee would sit with us within three days. It's been over two weeks but that meeting hasn't happened."Bhaskar Sur, Parent
We understand that the school needs to pay its staff. In the time of inflation the cost of everything is increasing, for which we are ready increase the school fee by 10%. However, 20% would be too much.
On top of that, we are being charged Rs 500 per month as a healthcare fee. This too is unfair because we don't see any healthcare facility at the school, then why should we pay for it?
"We proposed the governing body of the school for a 10% hike and asked to remove the healthcare charge of Rs 500 per month. But the school didn't agree to this. We, the guardians, decided to transfer the school fee through NEFT with a hike of 10% and deducted the Rs 500 medical fee."Sanjoy Poira, Parent
The school governing body says that they can't do much about it. They say that they have hiked the prices because of inflation and they have to give a raise in the salary of the school staff. School says the staff is paid as per the government structure.
Our protest will continue till the time the school doesn't improve the fee structure.
The Quint has reached out to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education on the issues raised by the parents and guardians of the students. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated on receiving the response.
