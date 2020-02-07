Trolls Misusing My Photo With Tharoor – Take Your Sexism Elsewhere

I’m RJ Purkhaa from 98.3 Radio Mirchi and just last week, I landed an interview with a celebrated parliamentarian. I was really excited and couldn’t wait to put out the video of the interview online; not once did I think that just doing my job would make me a target of online harassment.

At the recently concluded Jaipur Literature Festival, I managed to interview Dr Shashi Tharoor. The premise of the interview was simple. Since Dr Tharoor is known for his impressive English vocabulary, I decided to put his Hindi to test.

The result was a fun, informal interview and more than his Hindi skills, I was seriously impressed with how professional, kind and generous Dr Tharoor was.