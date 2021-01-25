‘Think What You Can Do For India’: Amit Sadh’s ‘Letter to India’
This Republic Day, actor Amit Sadh wants India to be more compassionate and tolerant.
(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Actor Amit Sadh shares how India can start afresh after the pandemic. The views expressed are his own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
We all need to know what we are to India, to our motherland, and not focus upon what India is going to give us. This is a time where we have to focus on what are we going to do for India. The change that we are going to bring is within ourselves. We all know what we have to do.
And, there's something which I tell myself, I want to share with you today. According to me, one of the things that can help us resurrect, put 2020 behind, and actually salute the good work that has been done by so many, is to stay together. Eradicate and eliminate hate, distinction, unfairness and inequality.
And I have full faith in myself and all of you that we have the ability to dream, to win and to be the best. Because, deep down in our hearts, I know we are amazing people full of compassion and love. So let's show our good side to each other. And make the world a better place with love, compassion and togetherness.
I love you all!
Amit
Just like Amit Sadh, you can also suggest how to rebuild India in 2021.
So, send in your ‘Letter to India’. It's time to make ‘Ek Naya Start’.
Write to us or send your audio / video.
Email: myreport@thequint.com
WhatsApp: 9999008335
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.