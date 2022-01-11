ADVERTISEMENT

Omicron Worry: Only 50 Guests Invited for Our Wedding but Reception on Hold

'We had earlier planned to get married in Nov 2021, but postponed it fearing surge in cases post Durga Puja.'

Rohit Sengupta
Published
My Report
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Couple forced to postpone their wedding reception due to surge in COVID-19 cases.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

There is only so much you can plan in life because, on the one hand if there is your plan, on the other there is the God’s plan.

After dating for almost four years, last year, I and Megha decided to get married. We decided to tie the knot in November 2021. But then after Durga Puja, hearing about various warnings around the rise in COVID-19 cases, we postponed it to January 2022.

Everything was going fine. We had prepared and distributed the wedding cards to all our relatives for the 25 January reception. My cousins had booked tickets from the United Kingdom (UK) and other relatives from all parts of the country; and all were prepared to bless us on our special day.

Come December, and we hear about a new variant of COVID-19 – Omicron – and in no time, it started to spread like the Delta variant of the virus. The fear gripped our minds because we had lost many dear ones during the second wave.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit and Megha dated for four years before they decided to get married.</p></div>

Rohit and Megha dated for four years before they decided to get married.

(Photo Courtesy: Rohit Sengupta)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The couple works in the IT sector.</p></div>

The couple works in the IT sector.

(Photo Courtesy: Rohit Sengupta)

The devastation during that period was so overwhelming and many of us are yet to recover from the damages it caused.

So, taking all that into consideration we have decided to postpone our wedding reception again. It was a very tough call for us, as the venue was booked and invitations were sent.

But for the sake of everybody’s health, I think this is a right call considering the current circumstances.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit and Megha met through a common friend's friend before getting married.</p></div>

Rohit and Megha met through a common friend's friend before getting married.

(Photo Courtesy: Rohit Sengupta)

For now, we have reduced the guest size from around 450-500 to just 50 people. All our pre- and post-wedding functions have been downsized to the minimum number of guests.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>They had earlier planned to get married in November 2021.</p></div>

They had earlier planned to get married in November 2021.

(Photo Courtesy: Rohit Sengupta)

This time we have decided to go on with the wedding rituals adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols and when things get better, we will organise a nice reception for all our loved ones.

All marrying couple wishes to have their loved ones by their sides on the day.

But for Megha and me, it won’t be like that and we are incredibly sad about this.

Though we have planned to organise a function at the same venue in the next three-four months, with the uncertainty looming over it, we don’t know when we will be able to do that.

I just hope that everyone takes care of their health and takes maximum precaution and pass through this third wave of COVID-19 safely.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

