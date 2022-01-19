Odisha's Textile Artisans Weaving Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

We saw how the pandemic affected the daily lives of individuals as well as small businesses. Odisha's heritage textile work is also one of them.

The pandemic resulted in subdued demands and decreased exports. As the moneylenders, or the exporters couldn’t come to the village or the artisans couldn’t go out. This has left very little hope for the people involved in the textile work.

I visited Sarakhpatna village in Odisha where these artisans reside and spoke to them about the challenges that came with the pandemic.