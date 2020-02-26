Male Delhi Cops Hit Me, Other Lawyers for Trying to Meet Detainees

So, a team of ICLU lawyers reached Jagatpuri Station and requested the police officers to let them meet the detainees by filing an application under Section 41(d) CrPC. They refused, giving a receiving, and saying no senior official was at the police station and they should wait.

We didn’t even know how many people had been detained. We were there for about two hours. We were just waiting there, trying to negotiate with the police officers.