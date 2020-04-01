I Lived in a Sealed Society After Detection of Coronavirus Cases

I live in Sector 137 in Noida. On 24 March 2020 three positive coronavirus cases were detected in my housing society. The cases were all connected to the Ceasefire Company’s office in Noida.

So far 13 employees of the company and 11 of their kin have tested positive.

Exactly at 1 pm on 24 March our society was sealed for 2 days. Nobody was allowed to move out and no one was allowed to come in. More than 50 personnel from the Noida administration did door to door screening of each resident to find out if there was a probability of finding more cases.

There was a nationwide lockdown but in our case, it was far stricter. We couldn’t even venture out to buy any essentials. So how did we spend the 48 hours? It was almost like a prison with cops posted outside the main gate. I understand it was for our own benefit to contain the spread of the disease. I have documented it all in this video log.