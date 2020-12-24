‘Stuck in London With No Job, Money As New COVID Strain Spreads’
Three Indian students from the University of Hertfordshire share their worries.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Alarmed by the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a strict lockdown in London and England’s east and south-east parts.
As international students studying in London, we were already scared about increasing cases. News of the new variant and consequent suspension of flights has put our fears into overdrive. Christmas plans have been scrapped and several of us who had planned to be with our families in India during this festive time have no option but to stay locked in our rooms.
“Students were trying to go home in the months of December 2020 and January 2021. But, their flights got cancelled. We are also sacred as the mutated version of the coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly across United Kingdom.”Hitesh Pujala, Student, University of Hertfordshire
I had to go back home to Nagpur, but was in a big fix and had to cancel my tickets. Hitesh and Upasana, who wanted to go home to their families in Hyderabad and Bengaluru respectively, could not.
We used to work part-time to manage our expenses earlier but the pandemic has created a big issue for job seekers like us. Because of the lockdown, we are not only affected mentally but also stressed financially.
“The students are left with no money to pay their expenses, rent, and general expenses to buy food essentials, groceries, etc.”Hitesh Pujala, Student, University of Hertfordshire
Right now, we are in a state where we need to ask our parents for money for survival. There is complete uncertainty over the lockdown and we wonder when we will get to meet our families. Hopefully, the Indian Embassy in the UK will coordinate with the Indian government to lift the flight ban by following all protocols properly, so that we can get to see our our loved ones soon.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.