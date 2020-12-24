‘Stuck in London With No Job, Money As New COVID Strain Spreads’

Alarmed by the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed a strict lockdown in London and England’s east and south-east parts.

As international students studying in London, we were already scared about increasing cases. News of the new variant and consequent suspension of flights has put our fears into overdrive. Christmas plans have been scrapped and several of us who had planned to be with our families in India during this festive time have no option but to stay locked in our rooms.