‘As a New Breastfeeding Mother, I Tested COVID-Positive Thrice’ 

I am Sarah Sham, an interior designer from Mumbai. I tested positive for COVID-19 when I was nine months pregnant ie mid-July. My delivery was due in July 2020.

It was during March 2020 that the pandemic worsened and doctors were not much aware about the virus as they are now; so there was a lot of confusion in general and too much chaos in the hospital. The hospital followed an SOP where the pregnant women who were to deliver soon should take the COVID test regularly. I took tests for almost three weeks continuously.