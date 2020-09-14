‘Most SOPs Ignored at Our NEET Centres in Patna, Cuttack’

Finally, the day had come. After uproar on social media as well as in the Supreme Court, students nationwide were left with no option but to appear for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, 13 September.

As the country registers over 90,000 coronavirus cases a day, the fear of getting infected loomed large on our minds. Unaware of the kind of arrangements at our centres in Patna and Cuttack respectively, we set out early on Sunday morning with a positive mindset and all possible precautions necessary.

At both our centres, some guidelines were followed, while others completely ignored. For example, staggered entry was ensured but exit was all at once, defeating the entire purpose of social distancing.