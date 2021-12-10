NEET-PG Protest: Relief for Patients, Resident Doctors Suspend Strike for a Week

Protesting against the delay in NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate) counselling, resident doctors from across the country have been on strike since 27 November, 2021.

To understand how patients are dealing with the situation, I went to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital on 9 December.

I spoke to some of the family members of the patients, all of them complained about not getting medical care at the hospitals.

A patient’s wife, who I spoke to, said, “His (husband's) spinal bone is broken. There is no doctor to treat him. They made us vacate the bed too. If doctors were available, he could have been treated. I hope the doctors end their strike soon and they come and treat the patients.”