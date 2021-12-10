NEET-PG Protest: Relief for Patients, Resident Doctors Suspend Strike for a Week
Doctors want the process to be expedited, otherwise they will resume their strike.
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Protesting against the delay in NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate) counselling, resident doctors from across the country have been on strike since 27 November, 2021.
To understand how patients are dealing with the situation, I went to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital on 9 December.
I spoke to some of the family members of the patients, all of them complained about not getting medical care at the hospitals.
A patient’s wife, who I spoke to, said, “His (husband's) spinal bone is broken. There is no doctor to treat him. They made us vacate the bed too. If doctors were available, he could have been treated. I hope the doctors end their strike soon and they come and treat the patients.”
Due to non admission, the couple were seen lying on a walkway of Safdarjung Hospital. The situation at the RML Hospital was no different.
“We have come from Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) for my husband's treatment. We are living on rent here. He is the only breadwinner for us and now he has fallen ill. We are having a lot of trouble. We are just commuting to-and-fro from the (RML) hospital (without treatment) for a week now.”Kehkashan, Patient’s Wife
While I was speaking to the family members of the patients, I got to know that resident doctors decided to put their strike on hold for a week after getting assurance from the health ministry.
“We do not want to create any problems for the patients. In fact, this protest was for the patients. Because there is a risk for COVID’s third wave. And there is a shortage of doctors across the country. We were forced to protest out of helplessness. And during the strike, I would like to tell you that the senior consulting doctors were giving their services everywhere in the hospitals."Dr Anuj Agarwal, Resident Doctor, Safdarjung Hospital
This year, there has been a delay in the counselling and admission of the new batch of doctors because the central government decided to give 10 per cent reservation to the students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society, setting the income limit to Rs 8 Lakh per annum for EWS candidates. However, the Supreme Court has expressed doubt over the limit set by the Centre.
Central government had earlier said it will form a committee to submit a report to the apex court. Doctors want the process to be expedited, otherwise they will resume their strike.
“We had multiple meetings at the health ministry. And we have been given assurance that a concrete step would be taken regarding the issue. We demanded for a written assurance for which Additional DG sent a plea to the Supreme Court for the case to be mentioned and to fast-track the process. We are also being told that the honourable prime minister is concerned about the issue. Considering these issues in mind, and understanding the patients’ care, we have put our protest on hold. If we don’t get a positive response to this then we will be forced to go on a nationwide protest.”Dr Anuj Agarwal, Resident Doctor, Safdarjung Hospital
I hope this issue gets resolved soon so that neither doctors nor patients have to suffer.
