In March, I had stayed back in Bhubaneswar for my BTech exams but before I could go back to my hometown Jamshedpur, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.I spent the next two months in Odisha. Luckily, I faced no trouble but I longed to go back home and wished the situation got better quick. I felt elated when I finally had the chance to book a train ticket back home.Fortunately, my train journey, as well as the consequent quarantine period was pleasant.I remember the day I had to board the train that was scheduled to move at 3 pm. At the entrance, there was a lot of commotion and social distancing rules were flouted. However the entry to the platform was made while maintaining strict social distancing. everyone was moving in a line.Our temperature was checked as well. The police personnel were directing us at each point. We had to stand within circles and sanitise at the station. We were given a pamphlet that had paper soap in case we needed that.While I had taken everything to eat, packed food was also available inside the train, so was bottled water. I remember purchasing tea and cup-noodles. There was no problem with food during the journey.We reached Jamshedpur's Tatanagar Station around 9.15-9.30 pm. There wasn't any crowd. The entire station had barricades and there was police presence too. After de-boarding, we had to move towards the registration counter while maintaining social distance. Officials present took our temperature check and registered us for quarantine. My hand was stamped for the same. I was impressed to see all safety protocols being met.Similarly at the quarantine facility where I had to be until I got my test result, there was a proper hygiene standard. The room was spacious, the bed had a nice mattress and pillows. I was also given a new bar of soap.The food was quite good too. We were given all three meals and an evening snack too – tea with biscuit. We were given food that was nicely packed. Because there was no attached bathroom we had to use a general toilet but that too was kept clean and was well maintained – from the toilets to the shower room.After I tested negative, I returned home. Overall, my journey was good but I also realise that I am privileged and hence was able to go through everything smoothly without any problems. It has not been easy for migrants and many others who have had to face many hardships for returning back.I hope we all can overcome this soon and return to our normal lives.(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)