'My Sister Died Due To Medical Negligence, We're Still Fighting for Justice'

What would your life be like if your young sister, suffering from minor cough and cold, died in front of you due to medical negligence, leaving you to run from pillar to post for justice?

If you know the answer, then you can understand what we've been going through for close to two years.

On 19 January 2023, I had chest congestion, for which I visited Jagdamba Hospital in Old Gurugram. Two days later, I was scheduled to go again for a follow-up check. Right before I was leaving, my dad told me that Simran, my younger sister, was also complaining of cough and cold – and that I should take her along.