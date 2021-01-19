My Report Impact: ‘Zoomcar Refunded My Money After 2 Months’

After trying to reach Zoomcar India for more than two months to get my refund on the two bookings I made in Mumbai, they have finally credited the deposit I made in November 2020.

Three days after I reported my problem to The Quint, Zoomcar contacted me and processed immediately my request and refunded the amount of Rs. 7,515. On 14 January, a representative of the company called and said that the refund amount had been initiated and it would soon be credited into my account.