My Report Impact: Healthcare Staff to Get Hospital Bed on Priority

On 11 April, I went to the COVID screening centre at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Delhi, where I had to struggle to get myself tested because of the VIP culture at the hospital.

On 12 April, my test report came and it said that I am COVID-positive and by 17 April my condition deteriorated. I was having difficulty in breathing, my heart rate reached 155-160 BPM, and I was coughing severely.

Since I am a PG resident at the Department of Dermatology at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, I rushed there for medical support.

One would find it difficult to believe: Despite being a doctor and a frontline worker, I was unable to get a bed at the hospital. I waited for at least 30 minutes to get oxygen at the hospital’s trauma centre. Moreover, even a bed was not allotted to me.