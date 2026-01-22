'Musi Bridge Delays Are Forcing Hyderabad Residents Like Me Into Risky Detours'

For the uninitiated, the Musi river and its tributary Esa form an important drainage corridor in Hyderabad.
Since 2023, the construction of a new high-level bridge connecting two residential areas in southwestern Hyderabad—Bandlaguda Jagir and Attapur—on the Musi-Esa rivers has been stalled, or rather shelved, as per reports. The fate of bridges in at least 13 other locations is similar.
Apart from improving connectivity, the bridge between Bandlaguda Jagir and Attapur can remarkably help ease traffic. But, sanctioned by the previous Telangana government under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the bridge has not seen any progress under the new government led by the Congress.
'Commuters Paying the Price'
I'm a resident of Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir, a satellite city of Hyderabad. As a student, both time and money spent on fuel are critical for me. Due to the stalled bridge, I am forced to take a much longer route to reach the other side, a significant burden for me both in terms of distance and the traffic I have to navigate.
Apart from school and college students, working professionals, too, spend additional time, energy, and money commuting to and from their workplaces.
Commuters, though exhausted and frustrated, continue to wait for authorities to resume construction of the promised bridge. In the meantime, they are left with two options: a longer but safer route, or a much shorter yet risky alternative—a narrow, muddy, and rocky path that crosses the river roughly a kilometre from the unfinished bridge. While this route saves time, its poor condition and limited width pose risks to both commuters and their vehicles.
This temporary path is usable for only six to eight months a year. During the monsoon, it becomes submerged, cutting off access entirely and forcing commuters back onto the longer route. Residents and local well-wishers often repair the path after the monsoon to restore connectivity, despite the inherent risks involved.
What's worse is the impact on emergency services. Ambulances are compelled to take longer routes despite the presence of major hospitals in Attapur and the surrounding areas, leading to avoidable delays during medical emergencies.
To put our plight in context, the standard route from Sun City to Attapur stretches around 8-9 kilometres. The shorter, unsafe alternative is roughly 2 kilometres. If and when the bridge is completed, that distance will reduce to about 1.5 kilometres, and offer a safe, reliable, and permanent solution.
I, therefore, urge the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the state government to resume construction and complete the bridge at the earliest. This long-pending project is crucial to easing daily commutes, reducing travel time and costs, and improving the lives of students and working professionals in the area.
(The Quint has reached out to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on the issues raised by the author. Their response is awaited. The story will be updated as and when they respond.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)