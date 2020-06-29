Video Editor: Kunal MehraVideo Producer: Aliza NoorOver three months into the coronavirus pandemic, the scramble in hospitals is now more about beds equipped with oxygen cylinders to give patients quick oxygen support and prevent a situation where they might need ventilators.In Mumbai, where I live, an unfortunate incident with my friend and business partner, Abbas Rizvi’s cousin sister prompted me to do something. Struggling to find oxygen cylinders in Mumbai, the pregnant woman was turned away by several hospitals and passed away in the auto they were travelling in.After having verified the situation in the hospitals and seeing people lose their lives for not getting oxygen cylinders on time, I decided that I needed to sell my dream car — Ford Endeavour.Amid Lockdown, We Provided Cooked Meals to 2,000 Families in DelhiI had also started using my SUV as an ambulance but due to a cash crunch, I had to sell it.I saw that coronavirus cases were increasing rapidly so we started sanitisation in the slums, societies, buildings and chawls. We helped migrant labourers who wanted to go to their homes.When I sold my car, I felt really bad, but what I didn’t feel bad about was the fact that the money from the car is helping save lives today.The car-ambulance was free service for dropping patients to the hospitals. It was a very tough and hard decision as the car was very close to my heart, but I let it go.With that money, I was able to buy 30 jumbo and 40 small cylinders. Till now, we have provided oxygen cylinders to more than 300 families.The smile I see on the faces of the family members of the patients that is beyond any other happiness in the world.Atif Hussain, a local from Jogeshwari in Mumbai recounted his experience one night when he struggled to find an oxygen cylinder. After getting my number at around 11 pm in the night, he drove to my place to get the cylinder, which we were able to provide quickly.“I could not believe myself that the work would get done so quickly. There is no betrayal, no need of contacts to push through the request. I did not even know who Shahnawaz is, I was struggling to find the cylinder till night. But by god’s grace they are doing good work,” said Hussain.I am glad to have been of help to Hussain and many others like him in the time of need.It was my dream to buy Ford Endeavour once in life. Because I really liked the car. It was with my hard work that I decorated it, invested in it. A big thank you to my car, which came to my rescue at the right time. If I ever buy a car again it will be a Ford Endeavour.A Message of Hope: How We Helped Several in Old Delhi With Ration(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.