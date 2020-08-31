‘Road Connecting Graveyard & Shamshan Ghat in Mumbai Is Dangerous’
The CPRO of Western Railways has told The Quint that the road will be built once the monsoon season ends.
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Video Producer: Aliza Noor
Mumbai has always had a pothole problem. What’s important is to see how potholes affect the day-to-day lives of locals and if there is anything being done about them. One such pothole-ridden road in Bandra East’s Naupada area has been in a dilapidated condition since the past 8-10 years. With no attention and lax on the part of the municipal corporation, it has become worse in recent time.
This road connects the west to the east side near the Bandra East station. On one side, there is a Sunni and Bohra graveyard, respectively, and on the other side, there is a shamshan ghat. The road connects these areas.
‘Road Is Unsafe for Women’
All the residents have to cross this road to travel from east to west. There's a Gaiety Galaxy Theatre, a railway station entrance adjacent to the road.
The problem arises when there’s any death at night and the locals have no option but to take this road, which is filled with water up to 2-3 feet during the rains.
In such a situation, only people in cars can cross the road. The pedestrians cannot easily walk on it, motorists on bikes cannot easily cross through it. More importantly, there are no streetlights on the road for when it is dark. It’s very risky and dangerous for kids and women to cross this area at night.
When I visited the road, on 26 August, I could see water trapped in the road up to 2 feet on a day when it did not rain. On other days, when it rains, the water level rises up to 4-5 feet, making it very difficult for the vehicles to pass.
Locals Appeal to Authorities
A local from the area, Mufaddal, has also appealed to the authorities to quickly fix the road.
“There is not just the Bohri graveyard, the Muslim graveyard and the shamshan ghat. Everyone has this issue, so once this road is constructed, it will be easier for all,” he said.
He continued, “It has caused inconvenience to a lot of people, so I want to request to the authorities, please fix this road as soon as possible and make everyone happy here.”
I would also like to request the local corporators, the chief minister of Maharashtra and whoever handles things on behalf of Railways, to please build this road with a certain height because the water always gets trapped in it.
Railway’s Response to The Quint
The Quint contacted Sumit, the CPRO of the Western Railways in Maharashtra, who said:
“The work on the road will be done once the monsoon season ends. We will send a team and start the work by the end of September.”
On being told that locals complain of the lack of safety for women at night on said road, he replied, “I wasn’t aware of this earlier. This is the first time we have received this complaint. I have communicated with the concerned officer regarding this. He will take a look into it.”
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.