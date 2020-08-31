‘Road Connecting Graveyard & Shamshan Ghat in Mumbai Is Dangerous’

In such a situation, only people in cars can cross the road. The pedestrians cannot easily walk on it, motorists on bikes cannot easily cross through it. More importantly, there are no streetlights on the road for when it is dark. It’s very risky and dangerous for kids and women to cross this area at night.

When I visited the road, on 26 August, I could see water trapped in the road up to 2 feet on a day when it did not rain. On other days, when it rains, the water level rises up to 4-5 feet, making it very difficult for the vehicles to pass.