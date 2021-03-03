‘Delay in SSC CGL, CHSL Results Puts Future at Risk, Govt Unmoved’
Aspirants are demanding reforms in the examination process conducted by various recruitment agencies.
As India’s unemployment rates soar, aspirants seeking jobs in the Government of India are making a unique appeal to PM Narendra Modi. Since 25 February, over 5 million tweets with hashtags #Modi_Job_Do and #Modi_Rozgar_Do (Modi provide employment) have flooded Twitter, all with one purpose: To demand jobs for the youth of the nation.
The trend was started by aspirants seeking jobs in various ministries and departments in the government of India, us being a few of them. We are demanding reforms in the examination process conducted by recruitment agencies and the Staff Selection Commission.
We have been asking the Commission to declare the marks for the SSC-CGL 2019 Tier II (Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level) exam and final result of the SSC-CHSL 2018 (Combined Higher Secondary Level) exam.
The final result (all tiers combined) of the SSC-CGL 2018 is yet to be declared.
The 2018 notification came out in May. The Tier I Exam was conducted a year later on 4 June 2019 and then the very same year, Tier II and III exams were conducted in September and December.
It has been over two years since the notification was released but the final result will be published only on 31 March 2021, as per the SSC website.
While the Staff Selection Commission declared the result for SSC-CGL 2019 Tier II exam, marks have not be uploaded as of now. That came as the last nail in the coffin of many students who had scored more than 90 percent marks in the Tier II paper and still couldn’t find their names in the merit list. This happens due to increase in competition every year caused by the delay in publishing a particular exam’s final results.
For example, qualifying marks for unreserved category for CGL Tier II 2019 were 528/600, which has increased by almost 90 marks from CGL 2018.
As notifications come out every year for SSC CGL, a student who has appeared in CGL 2018 also appears for CGL 2019 and then again for CGL 2020 until his final result for CGL 2018 is published.
Results for other exams like CAT or JEE are published within a couple of months from the exam date. If the result of offline and online exams like UPSC and NEET can be released within a month, why do these commissions take more than three months? We need to wait for almost 3-4 months to get the result of a single tier online exam and then wait for a further notification on the dates of the next tier exam.
Even if results are declared, candidates get their joining letter almost after a year or so. Such delay puts a lot of pressure on the minds of candidates, further demoralising them.
The exam process has been made so cumbersome that even after crossing Tiers III and IV, one doesn’t have surety of getting a job. Even if one is eligible for getting a job, they are not even given the appointment letters.
We are facing a lot of hardship from all government recruiting agencies. Our future is at stake. We hope that exams are completed in a time-bound fashion and students clearing their exams get their joining letters as soon as possible.
