Amid Pandemic, We Expected MITID to Reduce Fees, Not Increase 10%

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pune’s MIT Institute of Design (under the MIT ADT University) has hiked its fee by 10 percent, forcing its students to pay costs to the tune of Rs 3 lakh, an exorbitant amount given the financial condition of families and the economic situation of the country.

Even in this year, in these desperate times, the university still wants to give in to their greed and keep collecting money, this is really shameless.

Most importantly, this is an extraordinary situation wherein learning has shifted online, so why must we pay for on-campus facilities?