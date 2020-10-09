‘Bihar Hostel Collapses, Was Already in Poor Condition Since 2015’

After a few cases of bridges collapsing, a new case of hostel building collapse has emerged in Bihar, leading to questions about the quality of its construction. A part of the minority hostel building inside the campus of MWE High School in Munger collapsed on 26 September. We visited the site shortly after to gauge what had happened.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the hostel has been closed since the lockdown in March. What could have been a disaster for 42 residents of the hostel turned out to be a narrow escape for them.