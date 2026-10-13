Bold, Driven, Unapologetic: Women on OTT Are Getting to Be More Than One Thing

French feminist thinker Simone de Beauvoir challenged the belief that women's social roles are fixed by nature. In her famous work The Second Sex, she explained how society shapes the expectations associated with being a woman. Her ideas remain relevant today.

Why is a woman expected to be more adjusting after marriage? Why is household work still considered primarily her responsibility? Why are ambitious women sometimes judged differently from ambitious men?

When OTT characters begin questioning these expectations, they also encourage viewers to think about traditions that have been accepted for generations.

Caste, class, economic background, age and social circumstances also shape the opportunities available to women.

This becomes clear when we compare characters such as Rani Bharti, Manju Devi, Vartika Chaturvedi and Shanti Mishra. Their lives are very different, and so are their struggles. For one woman, empowerment may mean entering politics. For another, it may mean being respected at work. For someone else, it may simply mean having a say in household decisions. There cannot be one definition of empowerment that applies equally to every woman.

However, there is another side to this changing representation. Not every woman needs to become a politician, police officer or successful professional to be considered empowered. A homemaker who participates equally in family decisions, a woman who starts a small business, a mother who returns to education or a young girl who chooses her career can also represent empowerment. Such everyday experiences are equally important.

What is encouraging about some of the newer OTT shows is that women are being shown as ordinary human beings rather than perfect individuals. They can be emotional, confused, ambitious, caring or sometimes wrong. They may love their families but also want some time and space for themselves. They may respect traditions but still question certain expectations. These are the contradictions that make their characters more realistic.