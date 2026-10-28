Redefining Worth: A Mother's Perspective on Inner Beauty

O my beautiful child, beauty is not unidimensional and has many layers to it. I will first tell you what is not beautiful. It is not beautiful to have a prejudiced mind and to depict one’s life journey as one long pity party where we had no agency. Blaming others gives a sense of conclusion and diagnosis, which is why it is so tempting.

To begin with, it could concern physical beauty, which itself is further divided into the handsomeness of the face and the attraction that lies in the symmetry of the overall body structure. Moreover, it relates to the wholesomeness that our personality possesses and in the ways our minds think. This particular aspect could entail how we express ourselves, understand, and regulate the emotions of ourselves as well as others and our demeanor and cheerfulness in general. Still, there could be times when our bare minimum presence itself has positive and enthusiastic vibes that rub onto others as well.