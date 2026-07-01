The Power of Passion: How Hobbies Help Us Thrive in Busy Lives

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In a world that moves at an ever increasing pace, where responsibilities, deadlines, and obligations often dominate our days, passion becomes more than just a hobby. It becomes a necessity. Passion gives us something to look forward to, something that belongs entirely to us. It allows us to disconnect from the noise around us and reconnect with ourselves. Whether it is painting, gardening, cooking, photography, music, writing, hiking, or collecting stamps, having a passion can transform an ordinary life into a fulfilling one.
Passion is not about achievement or recognition. It is about the joy we experience when we are completely absorbed in something we love. Time seems to disappear, worries become quieter, and our minds find a sense of peace. In those moments, we are not defined by our profession, our responsibilities, or the challenges we face. We are simply doing something that makes us feel alive.
The benefits of having a passion are immense. It reduces stress, improves mental well being, enhances creativity, and often provides a healthy outlet for emotions.
Passion gives us purpose beyond our daily routines. It helps us develop resilience because it offers a refuge during difficult times. When life becomes overwhelming, our passions often become the anchor that keeps us grounded.
For me, that passion has always been creativity.
There is something magical about picking up a pen and allowing ideas to flow onto paper. Whether I am creating illustrations for my colouring books and journals or exploring colours and textures through paint, the process brings me immense joy. I often lose myself in the details, watching thoughts and emotions transform into visual expressions. Creativity is not simply something I do. It is a part of who I am.
Over the years, I have realised that creativity has carried me through some of life’s most challenging moments. Whenever I face adversity, uncertainty, or stress, I naturally find myself reaching for my sketchbook, my pens, or my paints. The act of creating shifts my focus from problems to possibilities. It allows me to process emotions, regain clarity, and find calm in the midst of chaos. Every completed page, every finished artwork, and every new idea becomes a reminder that beauty can emerge from even the most difficult circumstances.
Creativity also extends beyond canvas and paper.
A few years ago, one of my favourite table lamps broke. Most people would have simply replaced it, but I could not bring myself to throw it away. Instead, I treated it as a creative challenge. I repurposed parts, experimented with materials, and gradually transformed it into something entirely new. What could have been discarded became a unique piece with its own story.
The satisfaction did not come from saving a lamp. It came from the creative journey of imagining possibilities and bringing them to life.
I also always have an eye on the road or in parks picking stones and recreating them into table top gems.
What fascinates me most is that passion often has little to do with a person’s profession. Some of the most inspiring examples come from people whose passions exist completely outside their careers.
I know a family doctor whose true passion is cooking. He is a dedicated medical professional who spends his days caring for patients, yet his eyes light up when he talks about food. Being a vegetarian, he constantly experiments with ingredients, flavours, and techniques. The meals he creates are extraordinary. The depth of flavour, presentation, and variety would rival many renowned cafes and restaurants. Watching him cook, one quickly realises that this is far more than preparing meals. It is his creative outlet, his relaxation, and his source of joy.
There are countless other examples. An engineer may spend weekends restoring vintage motorcycles. A corporate executive may find peace tending a garden filled with flowers and vegetables. A teacher may lose track of time while learning classical music. An accountant may be passionate about wildlife photography. A lawyer may spend evenings training for marathons. None of these activities are directly related to their professions, yet they enrich their lives in profound ways.
These passions fuel energy, stimulate curiosity, and provide balance. They remind us that we are multidimensional individuals with interests that extend beyond our job titles. In many cases, pursuing a passion even improves performance in other areas of life by reducing stress, boosting confidence, and encouraging creative thinking.
The beauty of passion is that it does not need to be grand or expensive. It does not require special talent or public recognition. It only requires genuine enjoyment. A simple sketchbook, a small garden, a camera, a kitchen, a musical instrument, or even a collection of books can become a doorway to greater happiness and fulfillment.
(Anu Singh is an artist, certified Zentangle teacher, Neuro Linguistic Programming Master practitioner (Life Coach), art workshop facilitator, creator of handcrafted colouring books, journals, and diaries. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)