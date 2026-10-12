Reforms or Targeting? The Debate Over Madrasas in India

More importantly, children studying in madrasas generally come from financially weaker backgrounds and often cannot afford private schools, while the condition of government schools is already well known. Teachers working there are also trained to function within the same educational structure. If this opportunity is also taken away from these children and teachers, what will happen to them in particular, and a community that is already educationally and economically disadvantaged?

However, the steps being taken now raise questions that go beyond the concerns of children studying and teachers working in madrasas. History offers several examples of governments taking action against madrasas in the name of reform, with consequences far more devastating than people had anticipated.

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in 1924, too, insisted on the Unification of Education in Turkey, which aimed to centralise the education system by abolishing institutions imparting traditional Islamic education. It eventually raised serious concerns about classical Islamic knowledge, control over institutions and their curricula, and state intervention in religious education.

There are other examples, too, which show how such coercive attempts to reform or unify Islamic education, sometimes in a secular setup, can hamper Islamic intellectual heritage, move religious knowledge into informal spaces, and restrict Islam to customs and practices.