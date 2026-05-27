Why Banning Teens From Social Media Isn't the Solution Adults Think It Is

In the age of AI-driven digitalisation, Gen Alpha consumes far more information through digital platforms than through traditional media like newspapers and books. Today, a child not exposed to the internet risks missing out on learning, awareness, and opportunities. Social media has evolved beyond entertainment—it is now a primary space for interaction, information exchange, self-expression, and creativity.

The scale of this shift is significant. According to a survey, 95 percent of teens aged between 13 and 17 report using at least one social media platform, and nearly two-thirds use it daily. Much of their everyday interaction happens through chats and online communities, helping them stay socially connected and build networks. A survey by the Pew Research Centre shows that a majority of teens credit social media with helping them form connections and express creativity.